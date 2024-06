Mayo's meeting with Allianz Football League Division One champions Derry is the standout tie in next weekend's All-Ireland football preliminary quarter-final ties.

The two sides were paired together in this morning's draw and will meet in Castlebar.

Elsewhere, Galway are set to face Monaghan, Tyrone will play Roscommon and Louth will go up against Cork.

The specific details for each fixture will be confirmed later today.