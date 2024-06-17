People of Kenmare invited to help shape new town masterplan

People in Kenmare are being invited to help shape a new masterplan for the town.

In February, funding was announced for a town centre first plan for Kenmare, and a consultation process with the public is now underway.

In late February, the Department of Rural and Community Development included Kenmare in the Town Centre First Suite of Supports for this year.

This would provide up to €30,000 to support the development of a town centre first plan, to revitalise Kenmare town centre.

This plan will map out the vision for future redevelopment, tackling dereliction and vacancy issues, and to make the town centre a more attractive place to live, work, socialise, and do business.

Kerry County Council, in collaboration with Kenmare Marketing and Events Group, is now inviting the community to actively contribute their insights and aspirations for the future of Kenmare.

This is through an online survey at Kenmare.ie.

People are also being encouraged to register their interest in joining the Town Team, which will be a team of local experts helping to drive projects that foster long-term, positive change in the town.

The Town Team will include local residents, business owners, community representatives and other stakeholders.

The closing date to complete the survey, make submissions, or express interest in joining the Town Team, is 5pm on June 28th.

FOR WEB: Anyone interested can take part in the survey, or find an expression of interest form, at Kenmare.ie.

For further queries or information, please email [email protected].