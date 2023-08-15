Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures

North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley at Ardfert, 6.30pm
Tralee Parnell's v Firies at Caherslee, 6.30pm
Causeway/Abbeydorney v Lixnaw at Abbeydorney , 7.15pm
