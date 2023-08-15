Advertisement
Sport

Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures

Aug 15, 2023 12:34 By radiokerrysport
North Kerry Minor Hurling Championship

St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley at Ardfert, 6.30pm

Tralee Parnell's v Firies at Caherslee, 6.30pm

Causeway/Abbeydorney v Lixnaw at Abbeydorney , 7.15pm

