Trump into semi-finals of Champion Of Champions event

Judd Trump made it through to the semi-finals of the Champion Of Champions event in Bolton last night.
He beat Ryan Day 6-nil.
Today sees Antrim's Jordan Brown take on Kyren Wilson, while Neil Robertson faces Mark Williams.
