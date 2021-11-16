Advertisement
Sport

Trump into semi-finals of Champion Of Champions event

Nov 16, 2021 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Trump into semi-finals of Champion Of Champions event Trump into semi-finals of Champion Of Champions event
Share this article

Judd Trump made it through to the semi-finals of the Champion Of Champions event in Bolton last night.

He beat Ryan Day 6-nil.

Today sees Antrim's Jordan Brown take on Kyren Wilson, while Neil Robertson faces Mark Williams.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus