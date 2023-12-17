Tralee win but Killarney sides beaten

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League, beating Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU 86-73.
The Men’s National League saw Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lose to Moy Tolka Rovers 92-84.
Killarney Cougars were beaten 77-62 by Team North West.
Top Scorers:
Kly Cougars
Andrew Fitzgerald 11
Darius Hopkins. 17
Ryan Sanders. 23.
Team North West.
Christian Simmons 33
Charlie Mckinney 15
Ryan Glannicleft 15
TODAY:
Mens U20 National League
Round 3
Tralee Warriors v Limerick Lions
Venue: Tralee Sports Complex
Tip Off at 4.00pm