Advertisement
Sport

Tralee win but Killarney sides beaten

Dec 17, 2023 09:56 By radiokerrysport
Tralee win but Killarney sides beaten
Rap Buyvidu of Garveys Tralee Warriors | Garveys Tralee Warriors v Moycullen | Photo by David Corkey Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League, beating Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig@MTU 86-73.

The Men’s National League saw Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lose to Moy Tolka Rovers 92-84.

Killarney Cougars were beaten 77-62 by Team North West.

Advertisement

Top Scorers:

Kly Cougars
Andrew Fitzgerald 11
Darius Hopkins. 17
Ryan Sanders. 23.

Team North West.
Christian Simmons 33
Charlie Mckinney 15
Ryan Glannicleft 15

Advertisement

TODAY:

Mens U20 National League
Round 3
Tralee Warriors v Limerick Lions
Venue: Tralee Sports Complex
Tip Off at 4.00pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Clanmaurice chasing All-Ireland glory
Advertisement
Keel v Laune Rangers for Mid Kerry crown today
Crokes against Legion for East Kerry honours
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth over €8.8 million
Number of new cars registered in Kerry down 65% in a year
Crokes against Legion for East Kerry honours
Clanmaurice chasing All-Ireland glory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus