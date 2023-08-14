Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U11 Hurling

Our U11 boys had a brilliant win away to Lixnaw on Saturday. It was great game with some fantastic hurling on display. The boys displayed a huge improvement in skill and determination. Well done boys.

U13 Hurling

Our U13s had a fantastic win during the week against Kilgarvan in the county league division 3 final held at Lewis Rd Killarney. After a fantastic game the boys won 2:8 to 1:4. Well done to the boys and the management team.

Kerry Camogie

The Kerry U15s Camogie squad had a great day at the inter county Blitz in Clare at the weekend. With a draw and two wins against Roscommon, Clare B and Limerick B respectively, to win the group. They then faced Cork B in the B Cup Final. Despite a very strong Kerry performance in the first half, Cork B came away with a win. Fantastic performances by all our Tralee Parnells players, Caoilainn, Anna Chute, Anna O, Jessica and Sarah.

Intermediate Hurling

The draw has taken place for the Munster GAA Junior Club Championship. Tralee Parnells are due to play at home against the winners in Clare. The match will take place on either 4th or 5th November. Keep these dates free in your diary to support the team after their historic achievement in winning the County Intermediate Championship.

Junior Hurling

Parnells have received a walk over from Kenmare in the Junior Hurling Championship during the week. They now progress to the Championship semi-final.

Buster Fundraiser

Our Buster race fundraiser afternoon of fun at the Kingdom Greyhound track will take place next Saturday 19th of August. Some tickets are still available by contacting David at 085 1355566. Buying a buster race ticket gets you entry to the tack, a race card and entry to the buster race with a chance to win €500 if your ticket matches the race result. Tickets can also be purchased in Caherslee on Tuesday and Friday this week.

Along with our own Buster race there is an opportunity to meet the Rose of Tralee contestants along with the Rose buds. There will be plenty of activities including music from our talented musicians, face painting and Inflatable games. We are delighted that our All Ireland winning Feile camogie team will also be in attendance and will be introduced to the crowd. Due to popular demand there will also be a rerun of the ultra competitive Parnells relay race!!!!!

Attendance to the track is free for Under 16s.

Cost for Buster race ticket

Family ticket - €15 (admission for 2 Adults and their kids)

Adult ticket - €10

Lotto

Our club lotto took place on Monday evening of this week. For €5 players have three chances of winning the jackpot of €1500!. Also, as usual we had two lucky dip winners who received €25 each. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto