A former member of NPHET has been appointed as interim Chief Medical Officer.

Professor Mary Horgan, who is a native of Tralee, takes over former CMO Professor Breda Smyth who stepped down in February.

Professor Horgan was appointed to the National Public Health Emergency Team during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has since been disbanded.

She's currently a Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCD and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.