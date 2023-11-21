Advertisement
Tralee native appointed to design new emergency health threats agency

Nov 21, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Photography by Hazel Coonagh
Tralee native Professor Mary Horgan has been appointed by the Health Minister to design a dedicated, emergency health threats agency.

This new public health agency will focus on infectious diseases, preparing for pandemics and other emerging threats to public health.

Professor Horgan is currently Professor of Infectious Diseases at University College Dublin.

She came to public prominence during the Covid pandemic, when she was a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET)

Ms Horgan's apppointment by Minister Stephen Donnelly, comes following the report of the Public Health Reform Expert Advisory Group, who were requested to examine the public health response to the Covid pandemic in Ireland.

 

