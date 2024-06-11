Free walk in health checks today in Milltown for Men’s Health at the Mart awareness day

The annual Men’s Health at the Mart awareness day is underway in Kerry today.

The theme this year is “Know your Numbers” which aims to increase awareness of the key numbers in relation to medical and mental health supports.

There will be free walk in health checks for men at Milltown Mart today until 2.30pm, as part of the event.

Advertisement

Service providers and community groups will also be in attendance this afternoon and there'll also be a performance from the Killorglin Men’s Social Club Choir.

The event is held as part of Men’s Health Week, which runs until Sunday.

Four pharmacies in the area are also offering free health checks during Men's Health Week - O'Doherty's Pharmacy in Milltown; along with Mulvihill's Pharmacy, Haven Pharmacy O'Sullivan's and Laune Pharmacy in Killorglin.

Advertisement

The free mart event and health checks in south Kerry are being organised by the Health Promotion & Improvement Department in HSE Cork Kerry Community Healthcare; in partnership with Enhanced Community Care, Public Health Nursing, Community Work, South Kerry Development Partnership CLG, Killorglin Family Resource Centre, Social Prescribers and the Men’s Social Club in Killorglin.

Other events planned for Men's Heath Week in Kerry include:

Yoga for Men in Glencar Community Centre - June 12, 8-9pm

Advertisement

Yoga for Men in the new Family Resource Centre, Market St, Killorglin - June 13, 1-2pm

Digital Hub at Men’s Shed in Killarney with Kerry ETB - June 10 and 13, 2-5pm