First time candidate Podge Foley says community work helped him through some hard times.

He was speaking following his election in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area on the thirteenth count.

The Independent candidate received 1,928 votes following a recount.

Johhny Healy-Rae, Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty, Teddy O’Sullivan Casey and Dan McCarthy were also elected in the Kenmare LEA.

