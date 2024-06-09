Sitting councillors Johnny Healy-Rae and Michael Cahill have both retained their seats on Kerry County Council in the Kenmare Local Electoral Area.

Both men reached the quota on the first count, with Johnny Healy-Rae recording 3,441 first preference votes, 1,300 over the quota.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill picked up 2,162 first preference votes, meaning he maintains his seat.

Cllr Healy-Rae was first co-opted on to his father Danny's seat on Kerry County Council in 2011, and he has retained that seats in the subsequent elections of 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Cllr Cahill was co-opted on to his father Tom's seat back in 1990 following Tom Cahill's untimely passing, and he has retained that seat for the 34 years since.

Cllr Healy-Rae's surplus is now being distributed among the other candidates.

The full results from the first count in the Kenmare LEA are as follows:

KENMARE LOCAL ELECTORAL AREA FIRST COUNT RESULTS

Quota - 2,134

*Cahill, Michael (Fianna Fáil) - 2,162 (ELECTED)

Clifford, Tim (Social Democrats) - 434

Donnelly, Tony (Fine Gael) - 770

Foley, Podge (Non-Party) - 1,154

*Healy-Rae, Johnny (Non-Party) - 3,441 (ELECTED)

Lyne, Patrick (Non-Party) - 372

*McCarthy, Dan (Non-Party) - 829

*Moriarty, Norma (Fianna Fáil) - 1,805

Murphy, Cleo (Green Party) - 462

O’Brien, William (The Irish People) - 136

O’Neill, Oliver (Non-Party) - 158

O’Shea, Stephanie (Sinn Féin) - 431

O’Sullivan, Catherina (Aontú) - 207

O’Sullivan, Ken (Fianna Fáil) - 820

O’Sullivan Casey, Teddy (Fine Gael) - 1,154

Quigg, Damian (Sinn Féin) - 599

*denotes sitting Kenmare MD councillor