Ireland through to women's relay final

Ireland are through to the women's 4x400m relay final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The team of Sophie Becker, Phil Healy, Lauren Cadden and Sharlene Mawdsley won their heat in a time of 3:24.81.

The final will take place tomorrow evening.

The men's team missed out on progression, however, while the men's four by one hundred relay team also failed to advance following a seventh placed finish.

Tonight, Anika Thompson and Laura Mooney represent the Irish interest in the women's 10,000 metre final.