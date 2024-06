Corcoran's Furniture and Carpets held a charity walk in aid of Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland (AADI) last Saturday.

The walk was held through the iconic Gap of Dunloe on the 8th of June and participants walked 11k through the picturesque landscape.

Former Kerry footballer, James O' Donoghue was ambassador for the event.

The event raised just under 12 thousand euro, with donations still coming in.