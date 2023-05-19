Top 10 finish for Dunbar while Fox first in Ras

There was another top-10 finish for Eddie Dunbar on today’s thirteenth stage of the Giro D’Italia.

The Cork rider was eighth, with the Alpine stage going to Colombia’s Einer Rubio.

Dunbar remains 2-minutes and 32-seconds behind race leader Geraint Thomas on general classification.

Matthew Fox won today’s third stage of the Rás Tailteann into Castlebar.

Team Ireland’s Dylan Corkery was second, with Foyle Cycling’s Finn Crockett in third.

Conor McGoldrick retains the leader’s yellow jersey, holding a four second lead over Dan Gardner.