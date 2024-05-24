Advertisement
Stage 3 of Ras Tailteann sets off from Kenmare this morning

May 24, 2024
Stage 3 of Ras Tailteann sets off from Kenmare this morning
Stage 3 of Ras Tailteann sets off from Kenmare this morning.

There's an 11 o'clock start as the riders cover 155 kilometres before finishing in Cahir.

Today's stage takes in Kilgarvan, Glenflesk, Barraduff and Rathmore.

Dom Jackson is the race leader.

Kerry's Patrick O'Loughlin and Logan Maclean are both 2 minutes 5 seconds off the lead, in 25th and 31st respctively.

There’s a couple of tricky climbs to navigate on today’s third-from-last stage of the Giro D’Italia.

It now looks like it will take a miracle to catch race leader Tadej Pogacar (pr: Ta-day Pog-atchar), who holds a 7-minute and 42-second cushion in the pink jersey.

