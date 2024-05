ESB Networks says there will be an emergency outage today affecting around twelve hundred homes and businesses in the Valentia and Ballinskelligs area.

There will be no power from between 10 am and 3 o'clock this afternoon.

ESB Networks has apologised for this but says a fault has developed near the substation at Gurranebane late last night.

Sean Scannell, ESB Networks area manager, has this advice for anyone affected.