Advertisement
News

Over 5,400% increase in drugs seized by Kerry divisional unit

May 24, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Over 5,400% increase in drugs seized by Kerry divisional unit
Share this article

There’s been an over 5400 % increase in the value of drugs seized in Kerry in the first quarter of this year in comparison to (all of) 2023.

That’s according to figures presented at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The figures show that 493 drug seizures were made by the Kerry Garda Divisional Drug Unit last year.

Advertisement

Subject to formal analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) the total estimated value of the seizures was €600,514.

Cannabis (54%) and cocaine (43%) accounted for the majority of the drug detections in the county last year, with heroin, Amphetamine and other, making up the remainder, each at 1% or lower.

In the first three months of 2024, operations by the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit resulted in 115 drug seizures, with a value totalling over €33.5 million (subject to formal analysis by FSI).

Advertisement

In January cocaine worth over €32,000 was seized in Castleisland; while more than €110,000 of cannabis was seized in 2 seizures in Kenmare.

In February, seizures included €1.1 million of cannabis in Knocknagoshel; €30,000 worth of Cocaine in Listowel; while an operation by the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit resulted in the seizure of over €32 million worth of crystal meth - the country's largest ever crystal meth seizure.

In March, €17,000 worth of cocaine was seized in the Dingle area, while in the Listowel area €100,000 of cannabis was seized.

Advertisement

The figures show that the seizures by the Kerry Divisional Drug Unit are the highest in the state this year.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry TD wanted tougher sentences for gangs grooming children
Advertisement
Housing report claims up to 33,000 new homes needed in Kerry by 2050
Radio Kerry journalists shortlisted for Justice Media Awards
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry TD wanted tougher sentences for gangs grooming children
Stage 3 of Ras Tailteann sets off from Kenmare this morning
Kerry team named for Round 5 of Joe McDonagh Cup
Leinster team for final to be named at noon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus