Kerry FC at home tonight

May 24, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Kerry FC at home tonight
Kerry FC v Athlone Town in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
It's Kerry FC against Finn Harps tonight in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The sides face off in Tralee from 7.45.

Runaway First Division leaders Cork City play Treaty United tonight.

Second plays third, with UCD travelling to Lissywollen to play Athlone.

Managerless Bray go to Wexford.

A Padraig Amond hat-trick propelled Waterford to fourth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Keith Long’s side came from 2-nil down at home to Drogheda United to win 4-2.

Newly-appointed Dundalk manager Jon Daly will have a watching brief at Eamonn Deacy Park tonight.

Interim boss Liam Burns will pick the Lilywhites team for their game away to Galway United.

There’s a huge Dublin derby at Tallaght Stadium, where Shamrock Rovers play leaders Shelbourne.

Derry City start the night in second, and they welcome Sligo Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Stephen Kenny’s quest for a first win as St. Pat’s manager takes him to one of his former clubs, Bohemians.

