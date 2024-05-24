Advertisement
2024 NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards Open for entries

May 24, 2024 10:59 By radiokerrynews
The 2024 National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards have opened for entries.

Dairy co-ops throughout the country can nominate their top milk suppliers to champion excellence within dairy farming and milk production in Ireland.

The annual awards, now in their 15th year, focus on sustainable farming practices, in particular to areas such as biodiversity, energy and water conservation, animal welfare, soil nutrient management and reducing the carbon footprint.

Last year’s overall winners were Kerry suppliers, the Macnamara family from Co. Limerick.

