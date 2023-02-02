Thursday local basketball fixtures and results

Local Basketball sponsored by Kerry Airport
U14 Boys Div 1
TK Cougars 51, Glenbeigh Falcons 34,
U14 Boys Div 2
TK Bobcats 30, St Colmans 17,
U14 Girls Div 1
Kenmare Kestrels 29, St Marys Red 41,
U13 Boys
St Annes 63, TK Cougars 2 36,
U12 Girls Div 2
Tralee Magic 13, St Colmans Sparks 20,
Today
U16 Boys Div 3
St Brendans v St Bridgets , at Moyderwell School, 7:45pm
U14 Boys Div 2
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys Red, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30pm
U13 Girls
Tralee Magic v St Annes , at CBS The Green Tralee, 8:30pm
U11 Boys:
TK Bobcats v St Annes , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 6:00pm