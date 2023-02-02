Advertisement
Sport

Thursday local basketball fixtures and results

Feb 2, 2023 10:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Thursday local basketball fixtures and results Thursday local basketball fixtures and results
Share this article

Local Basketball sponsored by Kerry Airport

U14 Boys Div 1
TK Cougars 51, Glenbeigh Falcons 34,

 U14 Boys Div 2
TK Bobcats 30, St Colmans 17,

Advertisement

 U14 Girls Div 1
Kenmare Kestrels 29, St Marys Red 41,

U13 Boys
St Annes 63, TK Cougars 2 36,

 U12 Girls Div 2
Tralee Magic 13, St Colmans Sparks 20,

Advertisement

Today

U16 Boys Div 3
St Brendans v St Bridgets , at Moyderwell School, 7:45pm

 U14 Boys Div 2
Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys Red, at Glenbeigh GAA Sports Hall, 6:30pm

Advertisement

U13 Girls
Tralee Magic v St Annes , at CBS The Green Tralee, 8:30pm

U11 Boys:
TK Bobcats v St Annes , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 6:00pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus