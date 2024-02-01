Advertisement
Thursday Badminton Results

Feb 1, 2024 10:06 By radiokerrysport
Thursday Badminton Results
Lee Strand Mixed League

Division 2
Kingdom 4 - 3 Tralee

Division 3
Listowel 3 - 4 Killarney

Division 4
Kingdom 1 - 6 Killarney

Division 5
Moyvane 0 - 7 Ballyheigue
Annascaul 2 - 5 Killarney

