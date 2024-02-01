Thursday Badminton Results

Lee Strand Mixed League
Division 2
Kingdom 4 - 3 Tralee
Division 3
Listowel 3 - 4 Killarney
Division 4
Kingdom 1 - 6 Killarney
Division 5
Moyvane 0 - 7 Ballyheigue
Annascaul 2 - 5 Killarney
