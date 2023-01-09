Advertisement
Sport

Three-time champion out of Masters

Jan 9, 2023 07:01 By radiokerrysport
Three-time champion Mark Selby is out of the Masters.

He suffered a 6-2 defeat to Iranian debutant Hossein Vafaei at Alexandra Palace yesterday.

Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his campaign this afternoon against Luca Brecel.

