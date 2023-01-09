Three-time champion out of Masters

Three-time champion Mark Selby is out of the Masters.
He suffered a 6-2 defeat to Iranian debutant Hossein Vafaei at Alexandra Palace yesterday.
Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his campaign this afternoon against Luca Brecel.
