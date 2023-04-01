The Address UCC Glanmire 88-77 winners over DCU Mercy to lift MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy

The Address UCC Glanmire defeated DCU Mercy 88-77 in the MissQuote.ie Champions Trophy final at the National Basketball Arena, to complete the double for the MissQuote.ie Super League champions. Head coach Mark Scannell hailed the double as “incredible for the club”. Brittany Byrd deservedly claimed the MVP after scoring 33 points, getting five assists and six rebounds for the victors.

After a relatively slow opening few minutes, the game ignited into life. Byrd made an excellent start, her three pointer put The Address UCC Glanmire 14-9 up midway through the first quarter. A five point run by Nicole Clancy made it a two point game, 16-14, with three and a half minutes to go. The turnaround was complete when Lindsay Abed’s three brought DCU Mercy ahead with two minutes to go, 20-18. However, it was The Address UCC Glanmire who led at the end of the quarter, 27-24, with Byrd to the fore - the American with 13 points in the opening 10 minutes.

The Address UCC Glanmire stated to pull away in the second quarter, a Byrd layup made it 40-33 with a little over four minutes to go. A long-range three from by Abed reduced the deficit to 42-36 with three and a half minutes left. DCU Mercy were trying to contain Byrd, but the American was a constant threat, her three from the left corner in the dying seconds of the second quarter brought the bench of The Address UCC Glanmire to their feet, they led 52-42 at half-time.

Khiarica Rasheed was potent in the third, she scored nine of her 22 points in the quarter as The Address UCC Glanmire started to stretch their advantage and they would hold a 13 lead going into the final quarter, 71-58 ahead.

DCU Mercy made an excellent start to the fourth, with Hannah Thornton really posing a threat inside the paint, the Irish international’s layup with a little over three minutes gone in the quarter saw them trail 73-67. A driving layup by captain Áine McKenna ended that DCU Mercy run, she also picked up a foul and added the extras to re-establish a nine point advantage, 76-67.

A big three by Nicole Clancy, followed by a layup by the same player and it was 80-74 with four minutes to go. But within 90 seconds there was a 12 point gap once more, 86-74, after layups from Byrd and Rasheed and the Cork club never looked back, eventually sealing an 88-77 win.

Kerry and Duagh native, Áine McKenna, was an integral part of the victory, contributing with 12 points in the victory.