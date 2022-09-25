Sunday's Kerry School Boys / Girls League Fixtures & Results

National Cup Results
12’s
Killarney Athletic 8-0 Ballingarry
Abbeyfeale 3-2 Castleisland
Broadford 0-8 Park (1)
Killorglin 5-1 Lifford Celtic
Tralee Dynamos 4-0 Shelbourne
Listowel Celtic 4-2 Ballymackey
Bird hill 0-3 Park (3)
Limerick FC 2-5 Killarney Celtic AET
Park (4) 3-2 Park (2)
14’s
Killorglin 6-4 Killarney Celtic
Lough Derg 3-1 Park
Pike Rovers B 4-2 Inter Kenmare AET
Corbally Utd 0-5 Tralee Dynamos
BT Harps 1-2 MEK Galaxy
Killivilla 1-6 Mastergeeha
Broadford Utd 4-1 Castleisland
16’s
Killarney Athletic 8-0 Mungaret Regional
KSBGL Results
12’s Premier Girls
Inter Kenmare 3 v Fenit Samphires A 0w/o
Killarney Athletic A 4 v Killarney Celtic0
12’s Division 1 Girls
MEK Galaxy B 1 v Camp Juniors 1
Killorglin 0 v St Brendan’s Park7
Dingle Bay Rovers 4 v Iveragh United 10
U13 Premier Girls
Listowel Celtic 1 v Fenit Samphires 122/9
U14 Girls Premier
MEK 2 v Camp 2 18/9
Camp Juniors 2 v St Brendan’s Park 2
Killarney Celtic 2 v Killarney Athletic 0
14’s Division 1 Girls
Inter Kenmare 3 v Ballyheigue 0 w/o
16’s Premier Girls
Killarney Celtic 6 v LB Rovers 0
Inter Kenmare 0 v St Brendan’s Park 0
MEK Galaxy 7 v Fenit Samphires 0
U12 Boys Premier
Iveragh 2 v Killarney Athletic 3 (18/9)
U12 Boys Division 1
Fenit A 1 v LB Rovers A 4 (18/9)
Ballyhar A 4 v Mastergeeha A 1 (19/9)
U12 Boys Division 2 South
Mastergeeha B 7 v Killarney Celtic B 1
U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 6 v Mastergeeha B 3
Camp 5 v Killarney Athletic B 0
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 v Park B 3
U13 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 0 v Castleisland C 6
Mastergeeha C 2 v Castleisland B 0
Killorglin B 3 v Camp B 0 W/O
Inter Kenmare B 7 v Ballyhar B 3
U14 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha 4 v Castleisland 1 (19/9)
U15 premier Boys
Killorglin 2 v Castleisland 4 (23/9)
U15 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha 7 v Fenit 0 (19/9)
U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 3 v Camp B 0 w/o
Ferry Rangers 3 v Castleisland B 0
MEK B 6 v Tralee Dynamos B 2
Iveragh 7 v Killarney Athletic B 0
Killarney Celtic B 5 v Ballyheigue 5
U16 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 6 v Killarney Athletic B 3