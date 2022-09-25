Advertisement
Sport

Sunday's Kerry School Boys / Girls League Fixtures & Results

Sep 25, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Sunday's Kerry School Boys / Girls League Fixtures & Results Sunday's Kerry School Boys / Girls League Fixtures & Results
Share this article

National Cup Results
12’s
Killarney Athletic 8-0 Ballingarry
Abbeyfeale 3-2 Castleisland
Broadford 0-8 Park (1)
Killorglin 5-1 Lifford Celtic
Tralee Dynamos 4-0 Shelbourne
Listowel Celtic 4-2 Ballymackey
Bird hill 0-3 Park (3)
Limerick FC 2-5 Killarney Celtic AET
Park (4) 3-2 Park (2)

14’s
Killorglin 6-4 Killarney Celtic
Lough Derg 3-1 Park
Pike Rovers B 4-2 Inter Kenmare AET
Corbally Utd 0-5 Tralee Dynamos
BT Harps 1-2 MEK Galaxy
Killivilla 1-6 Mastergeeha
Broadford Utd 4-1 Castleisland

16’s
Killarney Athletic 8-0 Mungaret Regional

Advertisement

KSBGL Results
12’s Premier Girls
Inter Kenmare 3 v Fenit Samphires A 0w/o
Killarney Athletic A 4 v Killarney Celtic0

12’s Division 1 Girls
MEK Galaxy B 1 v Camp Juniors 1
Killorglin 0 v St Brendan’s Park7
Dingle Bay Rovers 4 v Iveragh United 10

U13 Premier Girls
Listowel Celtic 1 v Fenit Samphires 122/9

Advertisement

U14 Girls Premier
MEK 2 v Camp 2 18/9
Camp Juniors 2 v St Brendan’s Park 2
Killarney Celtic 2 v Killarney Athletic 0

14’s Division 1 Girls
Inter Kenmare 3 v Ballyheigue 0 w/o

16’s Premier Girls
Killarney Celtic 6 v LB Rovers 0
Inter Kenmare 0 v St Brendan’s Park 0
MEK Galaxy 7 v Fenit Samphires 0

Advertisement

U12 Boys Premier
Iveragh 2 v Killarney Athletic 3 (18/9)

U12 Boys Division 1
Fenit A 1 v LB Rovers A 4 (18/9)
Ballyhar A 4 v Mastergeeha A 1 (19/9)

U12 Boys Division 2 South
Mastergeeha B 7 v Killarney Celtic B 1

Advertisement

U13 Boys Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 6 v Mastergeeha B 3
Camp 5 v Killarney Athletic B 0
Dingle Bay Rovers 3 v Park B 3

U13 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 0 v Castleisland C 6
Mastergeeha C 2 v Castleisland B 0
Killorglin B 3 v Camp B 0 W/O
Inter Kenmare B 7 v Ballyhar B 3

U14 Premier Boys
Mastergeeha 4 v Castleisland 1 (19/9)

Advertisement

U15 premier Boys
Killorglin 2 v Castleisland 4 (23/9)

U15 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha 7 v Fenit 0 (19/9)

U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 3 v Camp B 0 w/o
Ferry Rangers 3 v Castleisland B 0
MEK B 6 v Tralee Dynamos B 2
Iveragh 7 v Killarney Athletic B 0
Killarney Celtic B 5 v Ballyheigue 5

U16 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 6 v Killarney Athletic B 3

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus