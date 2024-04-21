Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Apr 21, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup
Semifinal
Mainebank 4 Killorglin B 3

Charleville Cheese KDL

Division Two
Lenamore Rovers 3 Killarney Athletic B 2
Lenamore goalscorers: Jack Mulvihill, Donal Leahy, Michael Holly

Advertisement

Division Four
Ardfert B 3 Castlegregory B 2

CUP S/FINAL
U15 Girl’s Mayo 4-1 Kerry

GIRLS

Advertisement

U12 Girls Premier South
Mastergeeha 1-0 Iveragh

U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Athletic 0-0 Park
Inter Kenmare 7-5 Killorglin

U14 Girls Premier
Listowel 1-3 Fenit

Advertisement

BOYS

U12 Boy’s John Murphy Plate Semi-Finals
Castleisland C 4-0 Dingle B

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha 3-4 Milltown

Advertisement

U13 Boy’s Div 2 North
Bottom
Park C 3-0 LB Rovers B

Listowel Celtic C 2-0 Castleisland C

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Last 16

Advertisement

Killarney Celtic 0-6 Park

U13 John Joe Naughton Shield Q/Finals
MEK B 0-4 Dingle A 10am

U15 Boy’s National Trophy Semi-Final
Midleton FC 6-2 St. Brendan’s Park

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Killarney Athletic A 2-2 Park B

Today:

Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Finals

11-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos Now Friday 26th April 7-45
T.Kerrisk
Venue Celtic Park

11-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic A CANCELED
J.McCarthy
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

11-30 Killorglin AFC v Castleisland B
B.Spillane
Venue Dragons Den

Tommy Healy Memorial Cup
Quarter Final

6pm Ferry Rangers v Kingdom Corinthians
J.Ross
Venue Ferry Park

NEW FIXTURE
Charleville Cheese Premier A

11-30 Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos
J.McCarthy
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

Charleville Cheese Division One

2oc Fenit Samphires v Strand Road FC
A.QUIRKE
Venue Samphire Park

4-30 Dynamos B v Castleisland B CANCELED
Venue Mounthawk Park

NEW FIXTURES
Charleville Cheese Division Three
Ballyheigue B 0 v 3 Lisard Wanderers
K.Cunningham
Venue Ardfert Community Astro

Charleville Cheese Division Four
Mastergeeha B 3 v 0 Mainebank B
Venue Kilbrean Park

4oc Lenamore B 0 v 3 Iveragh B
T.Sullivan
Venue Lenamore

U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 6pm

INTERLEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
U12 Girl’s NEURL v Kerry 1.30pm

U13 Girl’s Kerry V Kilkenny 2PM

U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Q/Finals
Listowel A v Park B 10.30AM

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin V Mastergeeha 6pm

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Listowel A v Iveragh A 2pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
All Kerry battle today in West Munster Cup final
Munster Final for Kerry today
Advertisement

Recommended

Westmeath for Kerry today in McDonagh Cup
John Drumm Cup takes place today
National glory for Kerry trainers
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus