Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup
Semifinal
Mainebank 4 Killorglin B 3
Charleville Cheese KDL
Division Two
Lenamore Rovers 3 Killarney Athletic B 2
Lenamore goalscorers: Jack Mulvihill, Donal Leahy, Michael Holly
Division Four
Ardfert B 3 Castlegregory B 2
CUP S/FINAL
U15 Girl’s Mayo 4-1 Kerry
GIRLS
U12 Girls Premier South
Mastergeeha 1-0 Iveragh
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Athletic 0-0 Park
Inter Kenmare 7-5 Killorglin
U14 Girls Premier
Listowel 1-3 Fenit
BOYS
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Plate Semi-Finals
Castleisland C 4-0 Dingle B
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Mastergeeha 3-4 Milltown
U13 Boy’s Div 2 North
Bottom
Park C 3-0 LB Rovers B
Listowel Celtic C 2-0 Castleisland C
U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Last 16
Killarney Celtic 0-6 Park
U13 John Joe Naughton Shield Q/Finals
MEK B 0-4 Dingle A 10am
U15 Boy’s National Trophy Semi-Final
Midleton FC 6-2 St. Brendan’s Park
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Killarney Athletic A 2-2 Park B
Today:
Greyhound Bar Cup
Quarter Finals
11-30 Killarney Celtic B v Tralee Dynamos Now Friday 26th April 7-45
T.Kerrisk
Venue Celtic Park
11-30 Listowel Celtic v Killarney Celtic A CANCELED
J.McCarthy
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
11-30 Killorglin AFC v Castleisland B
B.Spillane
Venue Dragons Den
Tommy Healy Memorial Cup
Quarter Final
6pm Ferry Rangers v Kingdom Corinthians
J.Ross
Venue Ferry Park
NEW FIXTURE
Charleville Cheese Premier A
11-30 Listowel Celtic v Tralee Dynamos
J.McCarthy
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
Charleville Cheese Division One
2oc Fenit Samphires v Strand Road FC
A.QUIRKE
Venue Samphire Park
4-30 Dynamos B v Castleisland B CANCELED
Venue Mounthawk Park
NEW FIXTURES
Charleville Cheese Division Three
Ballyheigue B 0 v 3 Lisard Wanderers
K.Cunningham
Venue Ardfert Community Astro
Charleville Cheese Division Four
Mastergeeha B 3 v 0 Mainebank B
Venue Kilbrean Park
4oc Lenamore B 0 v 3 Iveragh B
T.Sullivan
Venue Lenamore
U15 Mary Lyne Cup
Inter Kenmare v Listowel Celtic 6pm
INTERLEAGUE SEMI-FINALS
U12 Girl’s NEURL v Kerry 1.30pm
U13 Girl’s Kerry V Kilkenny 2PM
U13 John-Joe Naughton Cup Q/Finals
Listowel A v Park B 10.30AM
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin V Mastergeeha 6pm
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Top 4 :
Listowel A v Iveragh A 2pm