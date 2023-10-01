Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 1, 2023 09:43 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
McElligott Cup
Final
Fossa 4-15 Kilcummin 2-11

Barrett Cup
Final
Churchill 3-7 Listowel Emmets 1-10

Development League
Division 3 Cup Final
Ardfert Football Club 4-15 Skelligs Rangers 3-5

Kerry Ladies Football
U13 County Championship Finals

A
Abbeydorney 3-03 v Inbhear Scéine Gaels A 0-07

B
Corca Dhuibhne 3-14 v Cromane 3-03

TODAY

Mid Kerry O’Sullivan Cup
Beaufort entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar at noon

Senior Football Division 4
St Senan's home to Ballyduff 2:00

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final
Clounmacon host Ballylongford 2:30

Molyneaux Cup Shield Final
Venue: Milltown
Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 2:30

Kerry Cup Final
Venue: Knocknagoshel
Listry V Tarbert 12:00

North Kerry Under 16 Hurling Championship
Abbeydorney/Causeway v Tralee Parnell’s @ Abbeydorney, 11.00am
St. Brendan’s v Lixnaw @ Ardfert, 11.00am
Ballyheigue v Kilmoyley @ Ballyheigue, 2.00pm
Firies v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Dromakee, 3.00pm

East Region U15 Football Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
First named at home

Legion v Kenmare 1.00

Fossa v Glenflesk 1.00

Spa v Cordal OFF

Kilcummin v Firies 11.00

Rathmore v Dr Crokes 11.00

