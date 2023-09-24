Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Football Cups semi-finals
Molyneaux Cup
Killarney Legion 2-8 Glenflesk 1-10
McElligott Cup
Fossa 1-9 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-8
Kilcummin 1-14 Castleisland Desmonds 1-11
McElligott Cup Shield
Currow 4-11 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-7
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-15 John Mitchels 2-7
Barrett Cup
Churchill 2-19 Spa Killarney 0-5
Barrett Cup Shield
Annascaul W/O Beaufort -
Cahill Cup
Ardfert Football Club 0-10 Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-2
An Ghaeltacht 2-13 St Michael's-Foilmore 3-3
Kerry Cup
Tarbert 3-7 Moyvane 2-9
Kerry Cup Shield
Beale W/O Clounmacon -
South Kerry Junior Football League
Group B
2-4 Valentia v Sneem/Derrynane 4-13
0-4 Dromid v Skellig Rangers 0-15
TODAY
Kerry Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Championship
Senior Rd 5
Southern Gaels v Na Gaeil; Waterville 12 noon
Finuge St Senans v Dr Crokes; Mountcoal 12 noon
Intermediate Rd 7
Firies v Scartaglen - 12 noon
Austin Stacks v Corca Dhuibhne - 12 noon
ISG v Beaufort - Kenmare Shamrocks 12 noon
Rathmore v MKL Gaels - 12 noon
Junior A Rd 6
Cromane v Abbeydorney - 12 noon
Listowel Emmets v Spa - 12 noon
Clounmacon/Moyvane v Laune Rangers; 12 noon Clounmacon
Kilcummin v Ballymac - 12 noon
U15 District Championship
QF
Result on the day
Mid Kerry v West Kerry - 5 Beaufort
U13 Club Championship
SF
Result on the day
B
Listowel Emmets v Corca Dhuibhne - 4
C
Shannonside Tarbert v Dingle - 4
C
MKL B v Kerins O'Rahillys - 5:30 in Keel
D
Austin Stacks v Fossa - 12:30
E
Rathmore v Ballyduff – 5
Football Cup
Semi-finals
First named at home
Molyneaux Cup
Dr. Crokes V Firies 2:00
Molyneaux Cup Shield
Gneeveguilla V Laune Rangers 12:00
Austin Stacks V Rathmore 2:30
Barrett Cup Shield
Ballymacelligott V Dingle 1:00
South Kerry Under 15 Football Championship
Semi Final
5.30 at Dromid
Winner on the day
Waterville - Frank Caseys/Dromid Pearses v St. Marys/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders