Sunday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Results

North Kerry Under 14 Hurling Championships

Ballyduff 2 - 7 Abbeydorney 1 - 6

Tralee Parnell’s 1-12 Causeway 2-5

LADIES FOOTBALL

Bon Secours County Championship Junior B Round 4

Glenflesk 1-10 John Mitchell 2-7

Fixtures

Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Club Championship Semi-Finals

Milltown/Castlemaine v Killarney Legion at 2pm

Fossa v Austin Stacks at 4pm

Both at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Semi-Final

Listowel Emmets v Annascaul 1:30 at Strand Road Tralee

Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Club Championship Relegation Final

Skelligs Rangers v Waterville Frank Caseys 1:30 in Cahersiveen

South Kerry Under 13 Championship Semi Final - Replay if level after extra-time

Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist 5.30pm at Waterville

South Kerry Under 13 Championship Semi Final

St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders v St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 5.30pm at Reenard

LADIES FOOTBALL

Bon Secours Championship

Senior Round 3

Na Gaeil v Dr Crokes

Castleisland Desmond's v Southern Gaels

Intermediate Round 5

Firies v Inbhear Scéine Gaels

Rathmore v Corca Dhuibhne

Scartaglen v MKL Gaels

Beaufort v Austin Stacks

Junior A Round 4

Laune Rangers v Abbeydorney

Ballymacelligott v Spa

Cromane v Kilcummin

Listowel Emmets v Clounmacon/Moyvane

Junior B Round 4

Annascaul/Castlegregory v Kerins O'Rahillys - that game is being played in Castlegregory

Beale v Fossa

Killarney Legion v Southern Gaels B