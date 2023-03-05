Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League

Division 4A

Na Gaeil 1-11 Cordal/Scartaglin 1-11

Handball:

All Ireland 40x20 over 35A singles semi final-Jack O'Shea lost to Darragh Daly Tyrone 9-21, 21-14, 10-11.

Munster 40x20 u12 girls final Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler lost to Sinead Doyle and Anna Madden Clare 7-15, 8-15.

Today:

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Games at 2 unless otherwise stated

First named at home

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney

St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's

Causeway V Ballyheigue @ 12.30

County Minor Football League

First named at home

Division 4A

Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3:00

Division 8

Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 12:00



Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Semi Finals

Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

1.45; Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers A

3.15; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Beaufort

Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie East Kerry Senior Football League

Kenmare v Kilcummin @ noon

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 1 Final

@ 1.30 in Brosna

Winner on the day

Listowel Emmets v Castleisland Desmonds

McCarthy Insurance Group

South Kerry Senior Football League

First named at home

Group 1

12.30 Dromid V Templenoe

Group 2

11:00 Waterville V Valentia

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1.

Austin Stacks v Ardfert @ 5

John Mitchels v Na Gaeil @ 4:30

Div 2

St Pat's V Churchill @ 4

Div 3

Ardfert B v Austin Stacks B @ 3:30

Na Gaeil B v John Mitchels B @ 3:30

Ballymac B V Kerins O Rahilly's B @ 4