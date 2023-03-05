Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

County Minor Football League
Division 4A
Na Gaeil 1-11 Cordal/Scartaglin 1-11
Handball:
All Ireland 40x20 over 35A singles semi final-Jack O'Shea lost to Darragh Daly Tyrone 9-21, 21-14, 10-11.
Munster 40x20 u12 girls final Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler lost to Sinead Doyle and Anna Madden Clare 7-15, 8-15.
Today:
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's
Causeway V Ballyheigue @ 12.30
County Minor Football League
First named at home
Division 4A
Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3:00
Division 8
Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 12:00
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Semi Finals
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
1.45; Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers A
3.15; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Beaufort
Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie East Kerry Senior Football League
Kenmare v Kilcummin @ noon
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 Final
@ 1.30 in Brosna
Winner on the day
Listowel Emmets v Castleisland Desmonds
McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home
Group 1
12.30 Dromid V Templenoe
Group 2
11:00 Waterville V Valentia
Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1.
Austin Stacks v Ardfert @ 5
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil @ 4:30
Div 2
St Pat's V Churchill @ 4
Div 3
Ardfert B v Austin Stacks B @ 3:30
Na Gaeil B v John Mitchels B @ 3:30
Ballymac B V Kerins O Rahilly's B @ 4