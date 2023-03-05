Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 5, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Minor Football League
Division 4A
Na Gaeil 1-11 Cordal/Scartaglin 1-11

Handball:
All Ireland 40x20 over 35A singles semi final-Jack O'Shea lost to Darragh Daly Tyrone 9-21, 21-14, 10-11.

Munster 40x20 u12 girls final Kelsey Sheahan and Lynn Kohler lost to Sinead Doyle and Anna Madden Clare 7-15, 8-15.

Advertisement

Today:

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Games at 2 unless otherwise stated
First named at home
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Abbeydorney
St Brendan's V Crotta O'Neill's
Causeway V Ballyheigue @ 12.30

County Minor Football League
First named at home
Division 4A
Duagh V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3:00

Advertisement

Division 8
Laune Rangers V Kenmare Shamrocks 12:00

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Semi Finals
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

1.45; Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers A
3.15; Glenbeigh/Glencar are home to Beaufort

Advertisement

Frank Doran Safeguardsecuity.ie East Kerry Senior Football League
Kenmare v Kilcummin @ noon

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 1 Final
@ 1.30 in Brosna
Winner on the day
Listowel Emmets v Castleisland Desmonds

McCarthy Insurance Group
South Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home
Group 1
12.30 Dromid V Templenoe

Advertisement

Group 2
11:00 Waterville V Valentia

Tralee / St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1.
Austin Stacks v Ardfert @ 5
John Mitchels v Na Gaeil @ 4:30

Advertisement

Div 2
St Pat's V Churchill @ 4

Div 3
Ardfert B v Austin Stacks B @ 3:30
Na Gaeil B v John Mitchels B @ 3:30
Ballymac B V Kerins O Rahilly's B @ 4

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus