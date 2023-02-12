Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 12, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Mid Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by MKS Securities
All games at 2

Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine host Laune Rangers B
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Cromane

Group B
Beaufort host Keel

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home

Group 1
Templenoe v Reenard at 1
Dromid v St.Michael’s/Foilmore at 1

Group 2
Waterville v Skellig Rangers at 1:30

Sneem/Derrynane v St.Mary’s in Sneem at 1

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ 12
Ardfert v John Mitchels @ 12 Venue is Ardfert Community Centre Pitch
Churchill v St Pats @ 1

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named at home

Division 1A @ 2
Beale v Duagh
Brosna v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B @ noon
St Senans v Finuge - St Senans will travel
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff - Emmets will travel

Division 2 @ 2
Knocknagoshel v Asdee
Moyvane v Ballylongford

Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home

Division 1A @ noon
Legion V Firies
Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla

Division 1B @ 2
Listry V Fossa

This doubles up as the Intermediate Final, sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & there must be a winner on the day

Division 2
Cordal 1-14 Scartaglen 2-11
Kilgarvan 2-05 Spa 1-16

Handball

All Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh Carroll, Cork at 1 in Broadford

Gale linn 40x20 championships in Ballydesmond at 11.30
Cloadgh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty are representing Glenbeigh

