Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by MKS Securities
All games at 2
Group A
Milltown/Castlemaine host Laune Rangers B
Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Cromane
Group B
Beaufort host Keel
McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home
Group 1
Templenoe v Reenard at 1
Dromid v St.Michael’s/Foilmore at 1
Group 2
Waterville v Skellig Rangers at 1:30
Sneem/Derrynane v St.Mary’s in Sneem at 1
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ 12
Ardfert v John Mitchels @ 12 Venue is Ardfert Community Centre Pitch
Churchill v St Pats @ 1
North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named at home
Division 1A @ 2
Beale v Duagh
Brosna v Ballydonoghue
Division 1B @ noon
St Senans v Finuge - St Senans will travel
Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff - Emmets will travel
Division 2 @ 2
Knocknagoshel v Asdee
Moyvane v Ballylongford
Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 1A @ noon
Legion V Firies
Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla
Division 1B @ 2
Listry V Fossa
This doubles up as the Intermediate Final, sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & there must be a winner on the day
Division 2
Cordal 1-14 Scartaglen 2-11
Kilgarvan 2-05 Spa 1-16
Handball
All Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh Carroll, Cork at 1 in Broadford
Gale linn 40x20 championships in Ballydesmond at 11.30
Cloadgh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty are representing Glenbeigh