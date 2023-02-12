Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League sponsored by MKS Securities

All games at 2

Group A

Milltown/Castlemaine host Laune Rangers B

Glenbeigh/Glencar entertain Cromane

Group B

Beaufort host Keel

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League

First named at home

Group 1

Templenoe v Reenard at 1

Dromid v St.Michael’s/Foilmore at 1

Group 2

Waterville v Skellig Rangers at 1:30

Sneem/Derrynane v St.Mary’s in Sneem at 1

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League sponsored by Lee Strand

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ 12

Ardfert v John Mitchels @ 12 Venue is Ardfert Community Centre Pitch

Churchill v St Pats @ 1

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

First named at home

Division 1A @ 2

Beale v Duagh

Brosna v Ballydonoghue

Division 1B @ noon

St Senans v Finuge - St Senans will travel

Listowel Emmets v Ballyduff - Emmets will travel

Division 2 @ 2

Knocknagoshel v Asdee

Moyvane v Ballylongford

Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League

First named at home

Division 1A @ noon

Legion V Firies

Kilcummin V Gneeveguilla

Division 1B @ 2

Listry V Fossa

This doubles up as the Intermediate Final, sponsored By Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel & there must be a winner on the day

Division 2

Cordal 1-14 Scartaglen 2-11

Kilgarvan 2-05 Spa 1-16

Handball

All Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16

Dominick Lynch, Kerry v Tadgh Carroll, Cork at 1 in Broadford

Gale linn 40x20 championships in Ballydesmond at 11.30

Cloadgh Quirke and Seamus Moriarty are representing Glenbeigh