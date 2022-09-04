Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Cahill Cup

Firies 3-11 Ardfert Football Club 2-5

Kerry Cup

Clounmacon 0-9 Scartaglin 0-7

TODAY:

Advertisement

County U21 Hurling Championship

Round 1 at 2.30

First named at home

St Brendan's V Lixnaw

Crotta O'Neill's V Kenmare/KIlgarvan/Crokes

Ballyduff V Ballyheigue

Abbeydorney V Tralee Parnells

County Junior Hurling Championship

Preliminary Rd @ Fossa

St Patrick's East Kerry V Causeway 2:00

Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling Final

St. Brendan's v Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 11.30

Advertisement

Randles Brothers County Championship

Senior Championship Rd 3

Castleisland Desmond's v Rathmore 12 noon

Southern Gaels v Finuge/St Senans

Waterville 12 noon

Advertisement

Intermediate Rd 5

Dr Crokes v Scartaglen 12 noon

MKL Gaels v

Austin Stacks 12 noon Listry

Beaufort v ISG 10:45am

Advertisement

Junior A group 1

Rd 4

Abbeydorney v Cromane 12 noon

Killarney Legion v Firies 12 noon

Junior A group 2

Rd 2

Kilcummin v

Listowel Emmets 12 noon

Advertisement

Spa v Laune Rangers

12 noon

Junior B

Ballymacelligott v Fossa

12 noon

Currow v John Mitchel's

1.00

Kerry LGFA U13 County Championship Finals

@ John Mitchels

A Final 2.00

Southern Gaels v MKL Gaels

B Final 2.00

Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Moyvane

C Final 4.00

Kerins O'Rahillys v Corca Dhuibhne

D Final 4.00

MKL Gaels B v Ballymacelligott

Kerry LGFA U17 C County Championship

Semi final

In Kilgarvan 4.00

Inbhear Sceine Gaels B v Ballyduff

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 2

Na Gaeil v Castleislad Desmond’s @ 4

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 football competition

Semi-finals at 6.30

Division 1

John Mitchels welcome Milltown/Castlemaine.

Na Gaeil host Laune Rangers.

Division 1b Playoff,

Milltown/Castlemaine play Austin Stacks.

Division 2

An Ghaeltacht meet Ballymacelligott.

Ardfert are up against Churchill.

Division 2b

Ballymacelligott B host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B.

An Ghaeltacht B welcome Ardfert B.

Division 4

Renard/St Marys play Templemore/Tuosist/Sneem/Derrynane.

Castleisland Desmonds meet Dingle.