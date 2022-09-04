Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Cahill Cup
Firies 3-11 Ardfert Football Club 2-5
Kerry Cup
Clounmacon 0-9 Scartaglin 0-7
TODAY:
County U21 Hurling Championship
Round 1 at 2.30
First named at home
St Brendan's V Lixnaw
Crotta O'Neill's V Kenmare/KIlgarvan/Crokes
Ballyduff V Ballyheigue
Abbeydorney V Tralee Parnells
County Junior Hurling Championship
Preliminary Rd @ Fossa
St Patrick's East Kerry V Causeway 2:00
Lee Strand Co. Under 15 Division 2 Hurling Final
St. Brendan's v Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 11.30
Randles Brothers County Championship
Senior Championship Rd 3
Castleisland Desmond's v Rathmore 12 noon
Southern Gaels v Finuge/St Senans
Waterville 12 noon
Intermediate Rd 5
Dr Crokes v Scartaglen 12 noon
MKL Gaels v
Austin Stacks 12 noon Listry
Beaufort v ISG 10:45am
Junior A group 1
Rd 4
Abbeydorney v Cromane 12 noon
Killarney Legion v Firies 12 noon
Junior A group 2
Rd 2
Kilcummin v
Listowel Emmets 12 noon
Spa v Laune Rangers
12 noon
Junior B
Ballymacelligott v Fossa
12 noon
Currow v John Mitchel's
1.00
Kerry LGFA U13 County Championship Finals
@ John Mitchels
A Final 2.00
Southern Gaels v MKL Gaels
B Final 2.00
Inbhear Sceine Gaels v Moyvane
C Final 4.00
Kerins O'Rahillys v Corca Dhuibhne
D Final 4.00
MKL Gaels B v Ballymacelligott
Kerry LGFA U17 C County Championship
Semi final
In Kilgarvan 4.00
Inbhear Sceine Gaels B v Ballyduff
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Na Gaeil v Castleislad Desmond’s @ 4
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 football competition
Semi-finals at 6.30
Division 1
John Mitchels welcome Milltown/Castlemaine.
Na Gaeil host Laune Rangers.
Division 1b Playoff,
Milltown/Castlemaine play Austin Stacks.
Division 2
An Ghaeltacht meet Ballymacelligott.
Ardfert are up against Churchill.
Division 2b
Ballymacelligott B host Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane B.
An Ghaeltacht B welcome Ardfert B.
Division 4
Renard/St Marys play Templemore/Tuosist/Sneem/Derrynane.
Castleisland Desmonds meet Dingle.