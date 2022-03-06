Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

St Pat's 0-8 v Austin Stacks 5-7

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup

Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Round 5

Cromane 0-7 Milltown-Castlemaine 1-17

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1 at 3.30

First named at home

Abbeydorney V Kilmoyley

Dr. Crokes V Tralee Parnells

Ballyheigue V Causeway

Lixnaw V Ballyduff

Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's is at 11:30

Round 5 @ 2

Keel home to Beaufort

Minor Football League

Division 4A

Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:00

Division 8

Venue: Currow, (Round 1), Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin 10:30

The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League

Round 5 @ noon

Division 1A

Kilcummin v Listry

Dr Crokes v Gneevguilla

Division 2

Cordal v Firies

Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 12:30

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League

Group 1

Reenard V St. Michael’s/Foilmore in Foilmore at 12:30

Templenoe V Piarsaigh na Dromada in Templenoe at 2:00

Group 2.

Waterville V St.Mary’s in Waterville at 2:00

Skellig Rangers V Sneem/Derrynane in Portmagee at 2:00

Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League

Sponsored by Timberland Kitchens and Flooring

First named at home

Div 1

John Mitchels V Ballymac @ 4

Div 3

John Mitchels B V Ballymac B @ 2.30

Div 2

Churchill V Ardfert @ 4

St Pat's V Kerins O Rahilly's at 2

Handball

All-Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16

Dominick Lynch will play Sean Kerr of Tyrone in Kingscourt Co.Cavan.