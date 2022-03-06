Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 6, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
St Pat's 0-8 v Austin Stacks 5-7

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5
Cromane 0-7 Milltown-Castlemaine 1-17

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 at 3.30
First named at home
Abbeydorney V Kilmoyley
Dr. Crokes V Tralee Parnells
Ballyheigue V Causeway
Lixnaw V Ballyduff
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's is at 11:30

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5 @ 2
Keel home to Beaufort

Minor Football League
Division 4A
Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:00

Division 8
Venue: Currow, (Round 1), Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin 10:30

The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 5 @ noon
Division 1A
Kilcummin v Listry
Dr Crokes v Gneevguilla

Division 2
Cordal v Firies

Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 12:30

McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
Group 1
Reenard V St. Michael’s/Foilmore in Foilmore at 12:30
Templenoe V Piarsaigh na Dromada in Templenoe at 2:00

Group 2.
Waterville V St.Mary’s in Waterville at 2:00
Skellig Rangers V Sneem/Derrynane in Portmagee at 2:00

Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League
Sponsored by Timberland Kitchens and Flooring
First named at home

Div 1
John Mitchels V Ballymac @ 4

Div 3
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B @ 2.30

Div 2
Churchill V Ardfert @ 4
St Pat's V Kerins O Rahilly's at 2

Handball
All-Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch will play Sean Kerr of Tyrone in Kingscourt Co.Cavan.

