Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
St Pat's 0-8 v Austin Stacks 5-7
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5
Cromane 0-7 Milltown-Castlemaine 1-17
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1 at 3.30
First named at home
Abbeydorney V Kilmoyley
Dr. Crokes V Tralee Parnells
Ballyheigue V Causeway
Lixnaw V Ballyduff
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's is at 11:30
Mid Kerry Senior Football League
Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 5 @ 2
Keel home to Beaufort
Minor Football League
Division 4A
Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Milltown/Castlemaine 12:00
Division 8
Venue: Currow, (Round 1), Currow V Cordal-Scartaglin 10:30
The Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior Football League
Round 5 @ noon
Division 1A
Kilcummin v Listry
Dr Crokes v Gneevguilla
Division 2
Cordal v Firies
Tralee/ St Brendan's Senior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Churchill v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 12:30
McCarthy Insurance Group South Kerry Senior Football League
Group 1
Reenard V St. Michael’s/Foilmore in Foilmore at 12:30
Templenoe V Piarsaigh na Dromada in Templenoe at 2:00
Group 2.
Waterville V St.Mary’s in Waterville at 2:00
Skellig Rangers V Sneem/Derrynane in Portmagee at 2:00
Tralee/ St Brendan's Under 13 League
Sponsored by Timberland Kitchens and Flooring
First named at home
Div 1
John Mitchels V Ballymac @ 4
Div 3
John Mitchels B V Ballymac B @ 2.30
Div 2
Churchill V Ardfert @ 4
St Pat's V Kerins O Rahilly's at 2
Handball
All-Ireland 40x20 senior singles last 16
Dominick Lynch will play Sean Kerr of Tyrone in Kingscourt Co.Cavan.