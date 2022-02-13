Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Mid Kerry Senior Football League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup - sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 2 @ 2
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Beaufort
Glenbeigh/Glencar host Laune Rangers A
East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.
Games at noon, first named at home.
Division 1A
Gneeveguilla vs Killcummin
Kenmare vs Listry
Division 1B
Glenfesk vs Spa
Division 2
Cordal vs Scartaglin
Firies vs Currow
Fossa vs Killgarvan
North Kerry Football League, sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Div 1A Round 3
Ballydonoghue v Brosna @ 12
Beale v Tarbert @ 2
Div 1B Round 1
Ballyduff v Finuge @ 12
Div 2 Round 3 @ 2
Ballyduff v Duagh
Moyvane v Asdee
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 17 Football League, sponsored by Lee Strand
Round 2
Div 1
Ballymac v Ardfert @ 3; Venue: Churchill
Div 2
Na Gaeil v Kerins O’Rahillys @ 2