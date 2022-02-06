Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football League, sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard Security.
Games at noon, first named at home.
Division 1A
Kilcummin vs Kenmare Shamrocks
Division 1 B
Spa v Rathmore
Killarney Legion v Glenflesk
Division 2.
Cordal vs Fossa
Firies vs. Scartaglen
North Kerry Senior Division 1 Leagues
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
First named team home advantage
Division 1 A Round 2
Desmonds v Ballydonoghue @ 12
Brosna v Tarbert @ 2
Division 2 Round 2
@ 2
Asdee v Knocknagoshel
Ballylongford v Moyvane
Mid Kerry Senior League - Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.
Rd 1
All games @ 2.
Glenbeigh/Glencar home to Keel
Milltown/Castlemaine entertain Laune Rangers A
Laune Rangers B host Cromane