Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
Round 2
Division 1
Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 14 Ballyheigue 2 - 12
Abbeydorney 3 - 13 Lixnaw 1 - 10
Division 2B
Crotta O’Neill’s defeated Firies
Kilmoyley 3 - 15 St. Brendan's 1 - 9
