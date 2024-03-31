Advertisement
Sport

Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Mar 31, 2024 16:13 By radiokerrysport
Sunday afternoon local GAA results
Kerry Coiste na nÓg Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling

Round 2

Division 1
Tralee Parnell’s 3 - 14 Ballyheigue 2 - 12
Abbeydorney 3 - 13 Lixnaw 1 - 10

Division 2B
Crotta O’Neill’s defeated Firies
Kilmoyley 3 - 15 St. Brendan's 1 - 9

