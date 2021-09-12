Sunday afternoon local GAA results

Junior Hurling Championship 2021
(Semi Final), Dr. Crokes 2-14 Duagh 0-13
Co Intermediate Football Championship Final
Spa Killarney 4-18 Beaufort 1-19
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Kilcummin 1 1 0 0 13 6 7 2
Ballydonoghue 1 1 0 0 11 9 2 2
John Mitchels 1 0 0 1 9 11 -2 0
Piarsaigh Na Dromoda 1 0 0 1 6 13 -7 0
Intermediate Football Championship Group 1
Ballydonoghue 0-11 John Mitchels 0-9
Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Na Gaeil 1 1 0 0 22 7 15 2
An Ghaeltacht 1 1 0 0 17 12 5 2
Laune Rangers 1 0 0 1 12 17 -5 0
Milltown/Castlemaine 1 0 0 1 7 22 -15 0
Intermediate Football Championship Group 4
Na Gaeil 3-13 Milltown/Castlemaine 0-7
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Group 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Beale 2 1 0 1 32 27 5 2
Kilgarvan 1 1 0 0 20 18 2 2
Moyvane 2 1 0 1 7 14 -7 2
Sneem/Derrynane 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Junior Football Championship Group 1
Beale 1-11 Moyvane 0-7
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Group 2
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Castlegregory GAA Club 1 1 0 0 34 8 26 2
Reenard 1 1 0 0 25 11 14 2
Cromane 1 0 0 1 11 25 -14 0
Tuosist 1 0 0 1 8 34 -26 0
Junior Football Championship Group 2
Castlegregory GAA Club 7-13 Tuosist 0-8
Reenard 2-19 Cromane 0-11
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Group 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Firies 1 1 0 0 25 8 17 2
Cordal 1 1 0 0 23 10 13 2
Lispole 1 0 0 1 10 23 -13 0
Asdee 1 0 0 1 8 25 -17 0
Junior Football Championship Group 3
Firies 2-19 Asdee 0-8
Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Championship Group 4
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Knocknagoshel 2 2 0 0 41 24 17 4
Tarbert 2 1 1 0 22 20 2 3
Duagh 2 0 1 1 26 31 -5 1
Scartaglin 2 0 0 2 18 32 -14 0
Junior Football Championship Group 4
Tarbert 0-11 Duagh 1-8
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Group 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Annascaul 2 2 0 0 39 28 11 4
Brosna 2 1 0 1 32 35 -3 2
Keel 2 1 0 1 29 30 -1 2
St Pats Blennerville 2 0 0 2 26 33 -7 0
Junior Premier Football Championship Group 1
Brosna 2-13 Keel 1-13
Annascaul 2-14 St Patrick's Blennerville 1-12
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Group 2
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Gneeveguilla 1 1 0 0 19 10 9 2
Listry 1 1 0 0 15 7 8 2
Ballymacelligott 1 0 0 1 7 15 -8 0
Finuge 1 0 0 1 10 19 -9 0
Junior Premier Football Championship Group 2
Gneeveguilla 1-16 Finuge 0-10
Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Football Championship Group 3
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Skelligs Rangers 1 1 0 0 15 12 3 2
St Senan's 1 1 0 0 11 10 1 2
Churchill 1 0 0 1 10 11 -1 0
Waterville 1 0 0 1 12 15 -3 0
Junior Premier Football Championship Group 3
Skelligs Rangers 2-9 Waterville Frank Caseys 1-9
Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Group 1
Team Pld Won Draw Lost For Against Diff Points
Austin Stacks 2 2 0 0 33 20 13 4
Dingle 2 2 0 0 34 25 9 4
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 24 34 -10 0
Killarney Legion 2 0 0 2 21 33 -12 0
Senior Club Football Championship Group 1
Dingle 1-13 Killarney Legion 1-10