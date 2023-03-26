Sunday afternoon local GAA results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyheigue V Crotta O'Neill's
St Brendan's V Lixnaw
County Senior Football League
Division 2
Glenflesk V Listowel Emmets
Development Football League
Division 1
Laune Rangers V Rathmore
Division 2
John Mitchels V Spa
Dingle V Ballymacelligott
Division 4
1-9 Sneem/Derrynane V Cordal 2-12
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul
Division 5
Clounmacon V Beaufort
Division 6
Castlegregory GAA Club V An Ghaeltacht
Munster 40x20 Silver Masters A Doubles Handball
Final
John Clifford and John Joe Quirke, Kerry V Paul Hedderman and Tomas Donagan, Limerick