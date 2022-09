The Irish women's four team have finished first in their heat to progress to the semi-finals at the World Rowing Championship in the Czech Republic.

Emily Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh will be back on the water later in the week.

In the women's double sculls, Zoe Hyde and Sanita Puspure won their heat to advance to the semi-finals.

While Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey also won their heat in the lightweight women's double sculls.