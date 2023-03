Interim Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini admits the last few weeks have been "chaotic" but insists they're "not a club in crisis".

Manager Antonio Conte left the club a week after calling the players "selfish" following a Premier League draw with Southampton, while managing director of football Fabio Paratici was given a global ban by Fifa.

Stellini - who's in charge until the end of the season - says it's important they all stick together.