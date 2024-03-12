St. Brendan's Basketball Club Notes

Advertisement

It was a big weekend gone by for St. Brendan's Basketball Club, and it promises to be a significant week ahead, as their 30th Anniversary Celebrations continue. The club hosted three underage tournaments at the weekend for Girls U12s and U14s on Saturday and Girls U11s on Sunday. The U14 Tournament was won by Team Clare with victory over Malahide in the decider. The U12 Tournament Cup competition was won by Bantry with St. Brendan's winning out the Plate competition on Saturday. On Sunday it was the turn of the U11s and the Cup competition went to St. Brendan's who won out by 4 points over Bantry in the final. The girls were deserved winners having performed very well throughout the day and accounting for Glanmire, Limerick Celtics and Tralee Magic on the way to the Final.

On Saturday it is the turn of the Boys U12s playing the Bruddy Burrows Memorial Tournament with action getting underway in Moyderwell and Pres Tralee at 9.00am. The teams have been drawn in four groups with Group A consisting of St. Brendan's 1, St. Paul's Killarney and Ballincollig, Group B made up of Tralee Magic, St. Joseph's and Limerick Lions, Group C including St. Brendan's 2, Neptune 1 and Bantry and Group D which has Neptune 2, Limerick Celtics and Portlaoise Panthers. The Plate Final and Bruddy Burrows Cup Final take place at 4.00pm and 4.40pm respectively.

On Sunday next St. Brendan's Basketball Club will lead out the Tralee St. Patrick's Day Parade in recognition of the club's 30th Anniversary. It is very fitting that Club President and founding member of the club Charles O'Sullivan will be the Grand Marshall for the event. It is a real privilege for the club and for Charles to be recognised in this manner and we would like to acknowledge and thank the organising committee for bestowing this great honour on the club as it celebrates its 30th year promoting, developing and growing the game of basketball in Tralee.