Snyman Ruled Out For Remainder Of 2022

Nov 2, 2022 13:11 By brendan
Snyman Ruled Out For Remainder Of 2022
Munster have confirmed that their lock RG Snyman will remain sidelined until the end of the year.

 

The South African has been out of action with a second cruciate injury that he sustainied in October of last year.

Snyman had a routine consultation with his surgeon last week and it was decided he wouldn't be available for selection before the end of December.

 

Meanwhile - hooker Niall Scannell is following the return to play protocols, after being removed for a head injury in last weekend's defeat to Ulster.

