Slot strong contender for Liverpool; Emery signs new Villa contract

Arne Slot has emerged as a strong contender for the Liverpool manager’s job.

He guided Feyenoord to a first Eredivisie title in six years last season, and just last week led them to victory in the Dutch Cup.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota for another two weeks after he picked up an injury in Sunday’s win at Fulham.

Advertisement

====

Unai Emery has ended speculation regarding his future by signing a new contract at Aston Villa.

He’s guided them to the Conference League semi-finals and the brink of Champions League football in his first full season.

Advertisement

Emery’s new deal tethers him to Villa Park until 2027.

====

Arsenal can open up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League tonight.

Advertisement

They welcome London rivals Chelsea to the Emirates where kick-off is at 8.

=====

Championship leaders Leicester entertain Southampton tonight from 8.