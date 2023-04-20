Advertisement
Sport

Shumachers Family Seek Legal Action Following Artificial Interview

Apr 20, 2023 17:04 By brendan
Shumachers Family Seek Legal Action Following Artificial Interview Shumachers Family Seek Legal Action Following Artificial Interview
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands seen during the Formula1 Rolex Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria on July 09, 2022. // Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100028 // Usage for editorial use only //
Share this article

Michael Schumacher's family are planning legal action against a German magazine over an 'interview' that was generated by artificial intelligence.

The legendary Ferrari driver has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury while skiing in December 2013.

The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.

Advertisement

Schumacher's son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One, after losing his seat at Haas at the end of last season.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus