Shumachers Family Seek Legal Action Following Artificial Interview

Michael Schumacher's family are planning legal action against a German magazine over an 'interview' that was generated by artificial intelligence.

The legendary Ferrari driver has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury while skiing in December 2013.

The family has guarded his privacy since, with access limited to those closest to him and little information given about his condition.

Advertisement

Schumacher's son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula One, after losing his seat at Haas at the end of last season.