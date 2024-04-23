Advertisement
Sport

Shelbourne remain three-points clear

Apr 23, 2024
Shelbourne remain three-points clear
Shelbourne remain three-points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table this morning.

Damien Duff’s side had Shane Farrell sent-off in a scoreless Dublin derby with Shamrock Rovers at Tolka Park.

It's now 5 games without a win for Shelbourne, however Duff was happy with what he saw from his side last night

Derry City picked up a first win in three matches, with Danny Mullen scoring twice in a 3-1 defeat of St. Pat’s.

Sligo Rovers and Galway United finished scoreless.

