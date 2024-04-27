Advertisement
Sport

Sheffield United relegated

Apr 27, 2024 18:03 By radiokerrysport
Sheffield United relegated
Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in the Premier League.

Liverpool's title hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw at West Ham, a game marked by a touchline row between Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and his striker Mo Salah.

Elsewhere it ended Fulham 1 Crystal Palace 1,

Newcastle United 5 Sheffield United 1, a result which relegated the Blades,

And Wolves 2 Luton Town 1.

In the first half at Goodison Park it's currently Everton nil Brentford nil.

Aston Villa play Chelsea at Villa Park from 8pm.

