Munster team named

The Munster team has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 16 clash against Connacht at Thomond Park.

The game kicks off at 5.15pm with over 19,000 tickets already snapped up for the vital Interpro derby.

There are two changes to the side that beat Lions in Johannesburg last time out as Craig Casey and Alex Nankivell come into the backline.

Jack Crowley will make his 50th appearance for the province at out-half.

Full-back Simon Zebo and wingers Calvin Nash and Shane Daly are named in an unchanged back three.

Seán O’Brien and Nankivell start together in midfield for the first time with Casey and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

The pack is unchanged for the third game in succession. Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with RG Snyman and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen and Jack O’Donoghue complete the side.

Eoghan Clarke, Academy prop Mark Donnelly and Oli Jager provide the front row back-up with Tom Ahern and Gavin Coombes completing the forward cover.

Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Antoine Frisch are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Josh Wycherley was unavailable for selection as he continues to follow the graduated return to play protocols. Josh has also seen a specialist regarding a facial injury and will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Alex Nankivell, Seán O’Brien, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; RG Snyman, Tadhg Beirne (C); Peter O’Mahony, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Tom Ahern, Gavin Coombes, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Antoine Frisch.

Leinster have made five changes for the visit of the Ospreys to the RDS, with Jimmy O'Brien, Luke McGrath, Ronan Kelleher, Jason Jenkins and Will Connors all included.

And full-back Mike Lowry will make his 100th appearance for Ulster in their meeting with Scarlets in Wales.

Cian Healy is the latest player to sign a new contract with Leinster ahead of next season.

The Irish prop has made 275 appearances for the province, having made his debut as a 19-year-old.