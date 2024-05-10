Advertisement
Darkness Into Light walks in Kerry tomorrow

May 10, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
A number of Darkness Into Light walks will be taking place in Kerry tomorrow morning.

The Darkness Into Light walk is a fundraiser for suicide-prevention charity Pieta House, with events taking place all across the country.

In Kerry, walks will take place in Caherdaniel, Cahersiveen, Castlegregory, Castleisland and Dingle.

Walks will also be held in Glenbeigh, Kenmare, Killarney, Tralee, and Tarbert.

All Darkness Into Light walks will start at 4:15 tomorrow morning.

People may also organise their own walks or events to mark Darkness Into Light, with details on registration available here.

Munster team named

May 10, 2024 12:48
