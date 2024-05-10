Train services to and from Kerry are impacted by engineering works on rail lines this weekend.

The works are taking place between Limerick Junction and Charleville on the main Cork to Dublin line on Saturday (May 11th).

Because of these works, Tralee services will operate every two hours on Saturday, connecting to and from Cork services at Mallow.

The 17:05 train on Saturday from Dublin Heuston to Tralee is cancelled.

Iarnród Éireann says passengers should instead board the Dublin to Cork train at 17:05 and change at Mallow for a connecting service, but there will be a wait of about half an hour in Mallow.

