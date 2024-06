The Enhanced Community Care (ECC) Programme is making to people in Cork and Kerry.

More patients with complex conditions are being supported to live in their own homes.

The Community Specialist Teams (CSTs) for Older People in HSE South West completed over 20,000 patient contacts in 2023.

80% of adults were discharged home with community-based interventions to support them, 4% were admitted to acute hospitals and only 1% of patients required long-term care.