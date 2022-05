Shamrock Rovers' lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity League is eight points heading into the summer break.

The Hoops beat Shelbourne 2-nil last night, while Derry City were held to a 2-all draw by Finn Harps.

Dundalk are now second after their 1-nil win over St Pat's.

Elsewhere, it finished 1-all between Bohemians and Drogheda, while UCD and Sligo Rovers also finished 1-1.